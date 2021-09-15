Dr. Fauci on the Possibility of a “Monster” COVID Variant Emerging.

After being queried about the possibility of a “monster” form of the virus developing, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that a “functionally distinct” COVID strain could emerge.

On Tuesday, MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski addressed President Joe Biden’s main medical advisor about the pandemic’s future and the possibility of the situation spiraling “beyond Delta to monster variation.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variation is the most common form of COVID in the United States, accounting for more than 99 percent of cases.

“There’s always the possibility that when the virus circulates more in the community, you’ll accumulate enough new mutations to obtain a variety that’s functionally different than the ones we’re seeing now,” Fauci said.

He went on to claim that Delta communicates information “extraordinarily quickly and efficiently” amongst people, which explains the current increase in cases in the United States.

“Viruses will not mutate if they do not have the opportunity to propagate and replicate, which is one of the reasons why we want to ensure that as many individuals as possible get vaccinated. As a result, the more viral activity dynamics there are in a population, the more opportunities the virus has to change. So it’s one of those things where you’re vaccinating now to prevent the next mutant or variant from appearing,” he explained.

Fauci’s warning comes as the United States sees a high number of cases per day for the first time since the winter. As of Tuesday, the United States was reporting 152,177 new COVID cases every day, according to The New York Times COVID tracker.

A total of 54 percent of the population is completely vaccinated across the country, but no state has yet reached the 70 percent mark.

Vermont, with 69 percent of residents completely vaccinated, is the state closest to achieving this goal. In Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts, 67 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

The states of West Virginia, Wyoming, Idaho, and Alabama, on the other hand, have 60 percent of their populations who have not been properly vaccinated.

The United States is lagging behind a number of other countries. In Europe, Spain is home to 75% of the population.