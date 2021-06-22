Dr. Fauci on Mark Zuckerberg’s Redacted Emails: “Friendly and Innocent”

Following the publication of his emails with Mark Zuckerberg online earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci has spoken out regarding the content of the correspondence.

Fauci disputed charges that he was limiting speech connected to COVID in an interview with Kara Swisher of The New York Times on Monday’s Sway podcast, saying, “Any concept of that is complete conspiracy theory and total flight of fantasy.”

After thousands of his emails were revealed to Buzzfeed and The Washington Post via a Freedom of Information Act request, Fauci, the top US infectious disease official and medical adviser to President Joe Biden, has been a conspiracy-theory target in recent weeks.

The emails, which were sent out on June 1, cover the period from January to June 2020. They show how Fauci dealt with the US health problem in its early phases, as well as how his approach evolved as fresh information became available.

The email dump has been used as ammo by many Republicans.

Some of the emails revealed so far show interaction with Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, in which he gives Fauci a platform to address concerns about the pandemic and “get official information out.”

The emails prompted House Republicans on the Judiciary and Oversight Committees to request that Facebook hand over contact between the two parties.

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan told Fox Business News that he thought Fauci and Zuckerberg were working together to stifle free expression. “Why is this large digital platform coluding with the government to hide certain types of information that we now know to be pretty damn credible?” Jordan wondered.

“Mark said, ‘hey, is there anything that we can do to help out with getting the messages out, the correct public health messages?” Fauci told Swisher, describing the substance of the emails. In Facebook, I have a very essential media. Is it possible for me to assist? In fact, if you don’t have the resources or money to do some of the things you want to do, simply let us know.’”

Fauci said Zuckerberg’s email was “about as friendly and innocent an email as you could possibly imagine.”

Fauci also denied that he had personally redacted parts of his email conversations with Zuckerberg and said he is not responsible for censoring his own emails.

“Well, I don’t know who redacted. This is a brief summary.