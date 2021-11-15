‘Down’ But Not ‘Out’: India’s Coal Addiction is Fueled by Growth Needs.

India spearheaded the charge to undermine anti-coal vows at the COP26 summit, despite its capital being enveloped in poisonous haze, with experts claiming it is prioritizing its economic growth over the planet’s future.

At the Glasgow climate summit, the world’s third-largest emitter teamed up with China to soften language on fossil fuels, forcing a compromise: a climate accord that required countries to “scale down” but not “phase out” coal use.

The necessity for cheap fuel to propel a thriving economy and raise hundreds of millions of Indians out of poverty drives India’s opposition to more ambitious limitations on dirty energy.

“We’ve