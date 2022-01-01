Don’t Miss The First Meteor Shower Of 2022, Quadrantids.

This weekend, the first meteor shower of the year will occur, and skywatchers will not want to miss this celestial light show.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is now active, but it will reach its peak on the evenings of January 2 and 3. Unlike most other meteor showers that are caused by comets, the Quadrantids are caused by asteroid 2003 EH1, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS). This item is especially perplexing because it is thought to be either a “dead comet” or a new class of object known as a “rock comet.” Skywatchers would not want to miss the sky event, regardless of what its parent object is.

The Quadrantids Are Not To Be Missed

Aside from being the first meteor shower of the year, it was also the first meteor shower of the century.