Dometic CFX3 35 Electric Cooler is a Portable Fridge for Trips and Parties.

There are several ways to keep food or drinks cold when you’re away from home, but the majority of them require a lot of ice and extensive insulation. Dometic’s CFX3 family of electric-powered coolers offers a unique alternative. Rather than relying on ice that would eventually melt, the CFX3 coolers may be plugged into a wall outlet or a 12-volt automobile outlet.

It’s not cheap to have a powered cooler that can keep a temperature as low as minus 7 degrees Fahrenheit. When it’s not on sale, the entry-level CFX3 35 model, which can accommodate 50 12-ounce drink cans, costs roughly $980.

Having a portable fridge and freezer can drastically alter how you pack for a trip or summer parties. So I was interested to see how this Dometic cooler performed in real life. Is it as good as it appears to be? TL;DR Pros: It has the ability to cool to a very low temperature. Operation that is quiet Battery protection for automobiles Cons: The companion app is somewhat sporadic in its utility. Power cables that are too short Empty, it’s roughly 37 pounds. Expensive Dometic is the place to go.

What Is a Powered Cooler and How Does It Work?

To chill and deep-freeze whatever you need to chill, the CFX3 35 uses a tiny VMSO3 compressor. It’s for portability, in case it’s not clear why someone wouldn’t just buy a compact fridge instead of a powered cooler. This product can be moved about because it has handles and a robust frame. It’s far more adaptable than a normal refrigerator.

The cooler must be constantly hooked into a power source, which can be either AC or DC, such as a home electrical outlet or a car’s 12 volt outlet. This is essentially a portable refrigerator in the form of a cooler. The compressor does take up some space inside, but not nearly as much as ice would in a regular cooler.

On the outside of the CFX3 35, a small liquid-crystal (LCD) panel displays the essential settings and temperatures. A USB-A port is located next to the external display and can be used to charge other personal devices such as a phone.

Although this cooler includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, the app experience is generally disappointing. Using Bluetooth, I had no issue connecting to the cooler, but configuring Wi-Fi took a little longer. You can configure the Dometic app. This is a condensed version of the information.