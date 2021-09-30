Dolby Atmos Sounds Great on the Compact Soundbar with the Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

The new Beam (Gen 2) already feels like it’s reached its pinnacle essence with its initial version. The updated home-theater soundbar includes Dolby Atmos support and speedier internal components, as well as a polycarbonate grille to replace the fabric cover, all while maintaining its stylish, small footprint. Until today, it was easy to mistake Sonos’ Arc soundbar for the genuine thing, while its Beam was considered a lesser offering only fit for tiny spaces. However, I’m beginning to think of Sonos’ updated Beam as the main soundbar to consider, with its Arc serving as a secondary option for specific room requirements.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is priced at $449, which is $50 more than the first-generation device. Even with a slight price rise, the soundbar appears to be drifting away from the majority of soundbar buyers. For a lower price, you can get a quality soundbar with a dedicated subwoofer and possibly surround speakers. The Beam’s saving grace is that it also functions as a Wi-Fi speaker that can connect to practically all streaming music services.

I put the Beam (Gen 2) through its paces to see how its new features and slightly different aesthetic compare to the previous generation’s model, and to see if it’s a soundbar worth considering.

Size is small. Support for Dolby Atmos It’s ideal for listening to music and watching films.

Beams from the previous generation cost $50 more.

Sonos Beam with Dolby Atmos

By far the most significant update to this new Beam is the addition of Dolby Atmos compatibility. Dolby Atmos is a 3D sound enhancement that gives movies more depth in terms of audio. This feature instantly makes it more appealing to a larger spectrum of customers looking for the most immersive TV viewing experience possible.

The new soundbar includes five speaker arrays, as opposed to three in the previous model. The two new arrays are devoted to surround and height information, according to the business, and “apply temporal and frequency-based psychoacoustic [sic]approaches to create separation between ear level and overhead audio.” The majority of the changes to the new Beam are internal, in order to accommodate Atmos.

In a nutshell, the new Beam sounds fantastic. Although it isn't as good as the $899 Sonos Arc, it does sound more rich and full than other midrange soundbars.