Dogs attack a trampoline-playing boy, biting him 75 times.

A 9-year-old child was mauled by two dogs while playing on a trampoline at a friend’s house, resulting in terrible wounds all over his body.

According to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help raise money for the family’s medical needs, the incident occurred in October in White Lake Township, Michigan, during which the youngster, Hunter Heater, sustained “severe lacerations and cuts” inches from major arteries.

The dogs bit him 75 times across his torso, narrowly avoiding his jugular vein and windpipe. Fortunately, the youngster was treated quickly and taken to the hospital by paramedics.

“It’s a vision I’ll never forget.”