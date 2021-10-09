Documents leaked by DRASTIC show that Wuhan, US scientists planned to make Coronaviruses.

According to researchers who spoke to The Washington Newsday, scientists in the United States and China planned to produce coronavirus genomes in order to examine them.

The concept was presented in a proposal to the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) by the EcoHealth Alliance, which was released in September by the Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19, a network of internet researchers and journalists (DRASTIC). The Washington Newsday was unable to verify the papers.

EcoHealth Alliance has come under fire in recent months for its collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a research center in Wuhan, China, that was the initial epicenter of the COVID outbreak and studies bat viruses. It has been placed at the core of COVID lab leak theories as a result of this research.

DRASTIC unearthed facts regarding studies at the WIV, and EcoHealth Alliance routed US government money to the lab, according to a recent Washington Newsday story.

Scientists from EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology wanted to study the threat of bat-borne coronaviruses by sequencing samples from cave bats, reverse-engineering those samples to produce viruses, and then inserting those viruses into mice to see what would happen in order to prepare for possible human outbreaks, according to the proposal for a project called DEFUSE.

Coronaviruses are built up of tens of thousands of letters long RNA strands. Scientists can establish what type of virus the virus is and monitor where it has spread by using the sequencing technology to “read” these letters.

Researchers intended to sequence data “from a panel of closely related coronavirus strains, compare the genomes, and scan for mistakes,” according to one section of the proposal.

“Consensus candidate genomes will be commercially manufactured utilizing existing procedures, genome-length RNA, and electroporation to extract recombinant viruses,” it continued.

According to Richard Ebright, a board of governors professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University in New Jersey, a consensus sequence is a virus sequence created by combining several sequences and documenting the commonalities between them, as reported by The Washington Newsday.

“A consensus sequence represents,” he explained. This is a condensed version of the information.