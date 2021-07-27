Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients infected with the Delta strain of COVID-19 has increased dramatically. Doctors are emphasising that the extremely contagious strain presents distinct symptoms than the initial virus, given that the majority of the patients are young and uninfected.

“When compared to the original virus, the delta variation exhibits slightly different symptoms. You might not experience a loss of flavor or scent. Coughing, shortness of breath, fever, body aches, congestion, and other symptoms could be caused by the delta variety. If you have them, please get tested,” Dr. George Monks, an Oklahoma dermatologist, stated on Twitter.

Health officials advise the public to continue wearing face masks because the Delta strain of the virus is known to spread more quickly and is more dangerous than other strains of the virus. Without a test, people may go about their daily lives unconscious that they are infected with COVID-19, only realizing when their symptoms worsen, according to Fox 8 News.

“This delta variety is more lethal than the original,” stated Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. Mary Clarke.

Doctors like Monks encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as possible to reduce the chance of COVID-19 hospitalization and severe symptoms.

“If you’re still on the fence regarding the Covid vaccine or have any questions, go to your doctor. The Covid vaccine is both safe and effective at keeping you alive and out of the hospital. Obtaining Covid is dangerous,” Monks stated.

“Because of the small and insufficient quantity of variation testing done at the State level,” he continued, “we have very little idea of just how ubiquitous the Delta Variant is.”

In the United States, the Delta variation, commonly known as B.1.617.2, has become the prevalent strain. The Washington Post reports that the Delta strain is 50% more contagious than the Alpha variation and is also more contagious.