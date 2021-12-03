Doctors told the family that COVID wouldn’t affect the newborn baby, but the family lost their son to the virus.

After losing their infant son to COVID, a California couple has issued a warning to other parents, asking them to be diligent in preventing COVID transmission to their children.

Tyler Redondo, who was just three months old at the time, died in February as a result of COVID problems, causing sadness for his family in Rancho Cordova, California.

“Be careful who touches your baby,” Angela Redondo, the baby’s mother, told KCRA 3. It can start with a simple kiss, even with someone you know who has been exposed but is displaying no symptoms.” She went on to add that doctors had repeatedly told her not to be concerned about her kid contracting COVID since he would be unaffected.

Tyler, the three-month-father, old’s also advised parents of children who are too young to be vaccinated to take efforts to safeguard their children from COVID. “Our doctor stated he was healthy,” the father explained, “and it didn’t build his system; it destroyed it.” To assist guard against the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone aged 5 and up get vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC has not yet approved COVID immunizations for children under the age of four.

“Children of all ages can become ill with Coronavirus,” according to the Mayo Clinic, “although most kids who are infected normally don’t become as sick as adults, and some may exhibit no symptoms at all.”

Parents should be aware of the indications and symptoms of COVID in babies and children, according to the nonprofit American academic medical facility.

Fever or chills, sore throat, diarrhea, headache, nausea or vomiting, congestion or a runny nose are all symptoms of COVID, according to Johns Hopkins. It goes on to say that while newborns have less difficulty breathing than adults, children can get pneumonia with or without evident symptoms.

“However, serious illness in children with COVID-19 is possible, and parents should stay alert if their child is diagnosed with, or exhibits signs of, the disease,” according to Johns Hopkins.

According to an article evaluated by Associate Hospital Epidemiologist and Johns Hopkins Professor of Pediatrics Aaron Michael Milstone, “COVID-19 was initially. This is a condensed version of the information.