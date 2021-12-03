Do you want to stay away from Omicron Two? Scientists argue that we must begin supporting poorer countries.

If the world is to avoid further outbreaks of hazardous new varieties, scientists say rich countries must do more to protect individuals in developing countries.

Several researchers have proposed that the Omicron variety of COVID evolved in someone with a weakened immune system, which has piqued their interest.

Scientists have expressed concern about Omicron’s enormous number of mutations—more than 50 in total—and it has dominated headlines for the past week or two.

Some of these mutations are thought to increase the variant’s potential to transmit between people or resist natural or vaccine-induced immunity, and research is underway to see if this is true.

Omicron, which was only discovered last month, is still shrouded in mystery. According to the GISAID virus reporting network, the earliest known samples were gathered in South Africa, although experts are still unsure where or how the variation arose.

Some speculate that the mutation first appeared in animals before spreading to people, while others believe it was more likely caused by a long-term infection in someone with a damaged or impaired immune system.

This isn’t the first time this concept has surfaced. In 2020, Ravindra Gupta, a virologist at the University of Cambridge, postulated that the Alpha or B.1.1.7 variation came from an immunocompromised patient with a long-term COVID infection.

After witnessing a cancer patient who died after contracting COVID, he suggested the notion. Because the patient’s cancer medicine damaged their immune system and made it difficult for them to shake the virus, they remained COVID-positive for a long time. According to an article in the journal Science, Gupta noticed that the COVID virus that had infected them had acquired many mutations.

Someone can be immunocompromised for a variety of reasons, including an inherited genetic condition, leukemia, or HIV infection. According to Tulio de Oliveira, a South African scientist who was one of the first to find the Omicron variant last month, the latter cause is crucial.

HIV and COVID

According to the HIV and AIDS organization Avert, an estimated 37.7 million people worldwide were living with HIV in 2020, with 6.1 million of them uninformed of their infection.

The Los Angeles Times quoted De Oliveira as saying. This is a condensed version of the information.