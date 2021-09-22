Dinosaurs with huge hooked claws, like the ‘Chicken From Hell,’ may have been discovered in Montana.

In northwestern Montana, researchers discovered the remains of four dinosaurs, including one that could be a “Chicken from Hell” or even a new species.

The fossils were discovered this summer by paleontologists from the University of Washington (UW) and its Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture.

The hip bones of an ostrich-sized theropod, the hips and legs of a duck-billed dinosaur, the skull and other bones of a Triceratops, and the pelvis, toe claw, and limbs of another theropod are among the fossils.

According to the researchers, the second set of theropod remains could be from the rare feathered dinosaur Anzu wyliei.

The dinosaur, dubbed the “Chicken from Hell,” was just recently unearthed, with scientists describing it for the first time in 2014.

According to the Smithsonian Museum, A. wyliei was around 11 feet long and five feet tall at the hip. Aside from its long tail, it looked like a big flightless bird like an emu or an ostrich.

It featured a crest on its head, a toothless beak, and enormous, hooked claws on its limbs that could be used to hunt animals or fight against assailants.

It’s also possible that the strange group of theropod fossils discovered in Montana represent a whole new species.

Three of the four dinosaurs were discovered near to each other on Bureau of Land Management land that is currently leased to a rancher.

All of the fossils were discovered in the “Hell Creek” geological formation, which dates from the late Cretaceous Period—roughly 66 to 68 million years ago.

This epoch ended with a major extinction event that wiped out most dinosaurs (save birds) as well as three-quarters of all plant and animal species on the planet.

The impact of a large comet or asteroid, which wrecked havoc on Earth’s temperature and ecosystem, is widely believed to have caused this great extinction catastrophe.

In the absence of dinosaurs, the Earth saw a huge diversification of mammal species in the years after the extinction catastrophe.

“Every fossil we find helps us polish our perspectives of the last dinosaur-dominated ecosystems and the first mammal-dominated ecosystems,” says Gregory Wilson Mantilla of the University of Washington. This is a condensed version of the information.