Did Your Music Subscription Cost Just Get Cut in Half With Apple Music Voice Plan?

Apple Music currently offers three different subscription levels, the most basic of which is $9.99 a month. Its Family Plan is $14.99 a month and provides access to six family members. A new Voice plan, which you may use with Siri, is only $4.99 per month.

The Apple Music Voice plan can be a little puzzling at first. It is not limited to a small number of songs from the available repertoire, and it is free of advertisements. It only restricts the visual use of the Apple Music app, and it costs half as much as a conventional $10 per month music subscription.

Although this Siri-focused music subscription may appear unique, Amazon Music has already provided a $3.99 per month Single Device option. For $4 a month, Amazon advertises unrestricted access to its 75 million song repertoire via a single Echo (or Fire TV) device.

Apple, on the other hand, claims to have 90 million songs in its database, as well as 30,000 tailored playlists. It further claims that this Voice plan may be used on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, HomePod minis, Apple TVs, and Macs—all you have to do is ask Siri to play, pause, or skip music.

People who have never subscribed to Apple Music previously may be enticed to do so at half the price of a basic, individual plan subscription. Individuals who are currently paying for Apple Music may be able to convert to the Voice plan and spend half of what they were previously.

How Does Apple Music’s Voice Service Work?

When the new Apple Music Voice plan releases in the autumn, users can subscribe by asking, “Hey Siri, start Apple Music Voice.” At launch, a seven-day trial (with no auto-renew) is offered to see if this Siri-powered solution is right for you. Any Apple device that supports Siri can be used to subscribe to the voice plan.

So, how does the Music app fare? Apple Music Voice subscribers can continue to use the Music app, although it will be changed. The Browse button at the bottom of the page will be removed. The Listen Now page will be enhanced to include recently played music as well as suggestions for getting Siri to play music. For. This is a condensed version of the information.