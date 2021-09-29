Did Norway Reclassify COVID As Influenza?

Norway’s coronavirus limitations were withdrawn on September 25, resuming normalcy after a year and a half of measures aimed at containing the pandemic.

The Complaint

Online reports claim that Norway has classed COVID as a common flu.

On September 29, the number of persons searching for “Norway reclassified COVID” increased by more than 2,000 percent, according to Google. Similar search keywords like “Norway COVID 19” were also rising in popularity.

According to a Google search, at least one ostensibly news website claims this, and the assertion can also be discovered on social media.

“Norway classed COVID as common flu,” a Twitter user said on September 25 as part of a series of numerous COVID news pieces.

•Norway classed Covid as common flu •Croatia’s President denounces vaccination madness •Brazil’s President opposes vax passports/restrictions

•Ireland intends to remove Covid limitations by Oct. 22#Covid limits have been eliminated in Denmark, Sweden, and Ireland.

September 25, 2021 — Melissa (@MelissaLMRogers)

Furthermore, on September 28, a Reddit user claimed that they had been given a 30-day Facebook ban for discussing the reclassification, and provided an image of what appears to be a screenshot of a news story with the headline: “Norway reclassifies COVID-19: No more harmful than common flu.”

The Details

These assertions are false, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH/FHI). The allegations appear to have been spurred by comments made by Geir Bukholm, the NIPH’s associate director, in an interview with Norwegian news outlet VG.

“We are now in a new phase where we must look at the coronavirus as one of several respiratory infections with seasonal variation, explains assistant director Geir Bukholm in FHI to VG,” VG stated, translating from Norwegian.

“The coronavirus thus enters the ranks of other respiratory disorders such as colds and seasonal flu,” according to another section of the report.

The NIPH was approached by this website for clarification on what this entails.

“It is not correct that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has said that ‘COVID-19 is no more harmful than ordinary flu,’” a spokeswoman for the health organization said. This statement is most likely a misreading of the [VG] interview.

“This is our stance. This is a condensed version of the information.