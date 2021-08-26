Did NASA test the effects of drugs on spiders who spin webs?

Images of strange spider webs, allegedly from a NASA experiment, have gone viral on social media.

The Complaint

On August 24, Twitter user @24hrknowledge shared a snapshot of a number of strangely shaped spider webs with remarks referring to the medicine each spider had supposedly consumed.

A group of NASA scientists investigated the effects of several medications on spiders in 1995, focusing on how they construct their webs.

twitter.com/Z0WiLhGwc8

— August 25, 2021, Time For Knowledge (247) (@24hrknowledge)

“A group of NASA scientists researched the impact of various medicines on spiders, specifically on the way they spin their webs, in 1995,” the user added.

The tweet received nearly 6,500 likes and over 1,200 retweets as of Thursday morning EDT.

However, this isn’t the first time the assertion has been made. For example, the same image and exact phrase were used by the Twitter user @learnhistory in a message on July 18 that went viral, earning over 10,000 likes.

A group of NASA scientists investigated the effects of several medications on spiders in 1995, focusing on how they construct their webs.

twitter.com/tCFly6xglS

— I Learn History (@Iearnhistory) 18th of July, 2021

Variations have been posted much earlier than that, and this website discovered versions on Twitter from several years ago.

#NASA pic.twitter.com/gnXbgEyn5V Drugs tested on spiders

April 26, 2015 — SJ (@SajTheOne)

The Details

In April 1995, NASA released a technical briefing titled “Using Spider-Web Patterns To Determine Toxicity.”

Researchers from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, David A. Noever, Raymond J. Cronise, and Rachna A. Relwani, described an experiment in which they exposed spiders to several compounds.

The goal of the study, according to the briefing, was to see how dangerous a chemical is by exposing spiders to it and analyzing how their webs differed from a typical spider web.

This method of toxicity testing, according to the researchers, could provide an alternative to testing hazardous compounds on “higher animals,” which they claim is “becoming increasingly restricted by law.”

An illustration of a spider web created by an is included in the briefing. This is a condensed version of the information.