Despite the virus outbreak, Indonesians gather to pray for Eid Al-Adha.

Despite efforts to prevent mass gatherings as coronavirus mortality rise, Indonesians worshipped outside mosques and sacrificed goats on Tuesday to observe a solemn Eid al-Adha festival.

The world’s largest Muslim-majority nation has observed the Feast of Sacrifice, which celebrates the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, for the second time this week.

Large crowds have been banned, particularly at traditional rituals involving livestock sacrifice, and the public has been asked not to congregate for acts of religious worship.

Some others heeded an official order not to enter mosques and instead congregated to pray on surrounding roadways, while homeowners in Bandung spread out their prayer mats in tiny lanes outside their homes.

Thousands more congregated outside the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh, where sellers sold animal-shaped balloons to families.

President Joko Widodo urged Muslims to pray at home instead than risking infection at Eid celebrations.

In a Monday broadcast speech, he stated, “In the middle of the pandemic, we must be willing to sacrifice even more.”

“Put the community’s and others’ interests first.”

After millions of people traveled across the huge archipelago of roughly 270 million people at the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in May, virus cases skyrocketed.

In recent days, Indonesia has surpassed India and Brazil as a global Covid-19 hotspot, with a daily death toll of 1,338 on Monday.

As the highly infectious Delta form spreads across the country, cases have been surpassing 50,000 per day, roughly ten times the typical figure in early June.

To prevent people from traveling to see family, checkpoints have been put up on roadways across Java, and domestic aircraft are subject to harsher restrictions.

The influx has overburdened hospitals in Jakarta and across densely populated Java, causing oxygen shortages.

As more and more people die at home, medical staff have turned patients away or treated them in temporary tents erected up in hospital parking lots.

More than 2.9 million cases and about 75,000 fatalities have been reported in Indonesia, but testing and tracing rates are inadequate, and experts fear the true figure is far higher.