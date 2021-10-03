Despite the UK’s woes, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is upbeat.

Even as Britain faces a deepening supply chain problem exacerbated by its EU withdrawal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed on Saturday to push through with his post-Brexit agenda.

After last year’s gathering was forced online by Covid, Johnson’s Conservative party’s rank-and-file members will assemble starting Sunday for their first in-person annual conference since 2019.

Johnson promised to go through with his post-Covid recovery plan to “build back better” in sectors like infrastructure and climate change in a bullish eve-of-conference appeal to the Tory faithful.

“We ‘got Brexit done’ and secured a deal with the EU – honouring our election promise,” he claimed of the Conservatives’ overwhelming 2019 election victory and his Christmas Eve 2020 trade accord with Brussels.

Johnson, on the other hand, may have a difficult time, with his government under fire not only because of the pandemic’s aftermath, but also because of a bevy of other issues ranging from taxes to immigration.

The administration has attempted to blame an exodus of foreign lorry drivers on the global health crisis, which has increased since Brexit took full effect and free movement ended in January.

Deliveries to supermarkets have been disrupted, resulting in increasingly empty shelves, while a shortage of tanker drivers has caused panic buying, causing petrol to run out at the pumps and leading Johnson to call in the army to supply supplies.

As Christmas approaches, there are concerns about a shortage of Christmas food, toys, and turkeys due to delivery challenges and a shortage of seasonal workers, many of whom were previously imported from Europe.

Johnson can point to a successful Covid vaccination roll-out, which got off to a fast start once vaccinations were licensed, and has seen more than 82 percent of all over-16s double-jabbed so far.

However, animosity remains in certain areas over his management of the pandemic, which resulted in a death toll of over 136,000 people, as well as allegations of cronyism for Covid contracts.

He has also risked the fury of his Tory colleagues by pledging huge extra spending to address a health and social care crisis, despite breaching an election vow not to raise taxes.

He has enraged Brussels by threatening to cancel difficult new trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, as well as delaying the full implementation of bureaucratic new border checks on EU imports.

Simultaneously, he is being chastised for doing nothing. Brief News from Washington Newsday.