Despite the supply crisis, the British Prime Minister sticks to his economic strategy.

Even as Britain faces a supply chain crisis exacerbated by its EU withdrawal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected on Sunday to restore the country to its “broken” pre-Brexit economy.

Despite the tragic murder of a London lady by a serving cop, Johnson argued that the public could “trust” the police on the first day of his Conservative party’s first in-person annual conference since 2019.

Johnson promised to go ahead with his post-Covid recovery plan to “build back better” in sectors such as infrastructure and climate change in a rousing conference appeal to Tory supporters.

The administration has attempted to blame an exodus of foreign lorry drivers on the global health crisis, which has added to the number of departures since Brexit took full effect and free movement of persons ended in January.

Deliveries to supermarkets have been disrupted, resulting in more empty shelves, while a shortage of tanker drivers has prompted panic buying at gas stations, causing Johnson to call in the army to transport supplies.

The government is now facing threats from the farming industry that tens of thousands of pigs could be slaughtered in the coming days unless foreign abattoir workers and butchers are brought in quickly.

However, in an interview with the BBC at the conference in Manchester, northwest England, Johnson stated that the economy was “broken” prior to Brexit and that it was now going through essential adjustments.

“What we can’t do in all of these industries is just return to the weary, failed, old paradigm and pull the lever labeled unfettered immigration, with low-wage workers,” he said.

“There will be a period of adjustment,” says the author.

Johnson can point to a successful Covid vaccination roll-out, which got off to a fast start once vaccinations were licensed, and has seen more than 82 percent of all over-16s double-jabbed so far.

However, animosity remains in certain areas over his management of the pandemic, which resulted in a death toll of over 136,000 people, as well as allegations of cronyism for Covid contracts.

He has also risked the fury of his Tory colleagues by pledging huge extra spending to address a health and social care crisis, despite breaching an election vow not to raise taxes.

He has enraged Brussels by threatening to shelve troublesome new commercial arrangements for Northern Ireland, while tensions with France over fishing rights are at an all-time high.

Protesters gathered near the Conservative convention venue on Saturday, some waving EU flags.

“The Tory government is corrupt. Those who are liars, cheaters, and charlatans. “Get them out now,” said a placard.

