Despite the second-job MP scandal, Johnson insists that the United Kingdom is not corrupt.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, refuted suggestions that corruption was rampant in the country on Wednesday, as his ruling Conservative Party was engaged in a string of high-profile sleaze allegations involving MPs with side occupations.

Former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox’s use of his parliamentary office for lucrative private work has prompted a standards investigation, despite his claims that he had broken no laws.

It comes after Johnson tried — and failed — to amend the rules on punishing errant MPs last week, after another Tory MP, Owen Paterson, was revealed to have lobbied ministers for two companies where he worked.

Both incidents have reopened MPs’ eyes to potential conflicts of interest, more than a decade after the expenses scandal that enraged the public and resulted in a slew of resignations.

However, during a press conference at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Johnson told reporters: “I truly believe that the United Kingdom is not in the least bit corrupt. I also don’t feel our institutions are tainted.” MPs who flout the regulations should face “due consequence,” he added, adding that “all my declarations are in compliance with the rules” in his own situation, in response to an AFP query.

Johnson, whose poll numbers have dropped in recent days, is facing inquiries about who paid for his recent vacations to the Caribbean and Spain, as well as the costly renovation of his Downing Street flat.

During the coronavirus epidemic, there were also frequent allegations of favoritism in the granting of multi-million-pound contracts without following tendering requirements.

Similarly, the Conservative Party is being pressed to explain how and why it habitually awarded seats in the unelected House of Lords to affluent contributors who paid more than?3 million ($4 million).

Cox spoke up about the allegations in the House of Commons, stating that constituency work was always “primary priority” to him and that he would accept the findings of the parliamentary standards watchdogs investigating his case.

“He does not feel he has broken the regulations,” his office said in a statement. “However, he will respect the judgment of the Parliamentary Commissioner or the Committee on the matter.”

According to reports, the senior lawyer earned more than?1 million ($1.4 million) in legal work last year while still receiving his annual MP pay of around?82,000.

He earned the money in part by assisting the British Virgin Islands' administration.