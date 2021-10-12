Despite the scandal, Georgieva remains at the helm of the IMF.

On Monday, Kristalina Georgieva was re-instated as the head of the International Monetary Fund after the Washington-based crisis lender’s board of directors reaffirmed its faith in the scandal-plagued Bulgarian economist.

Georgieva’s position at the bank was brought into doubt after the conclusions of an investigation conducted at the request of the World Bank’s ethics committee, where Georgieva had previously held a high position, were published on September 16.

The legal firm WilmerHale found that Georgieva falsified data in favor of China while at the global organization, which she denies.

The IMF board “reaffirms its full confidence in the Managing Director’s leadership and capacity to continue to effectively carry out her duties,” ending months of speculation about Georgieva’s job security.

“The Executive Board concluded that the material given during its examination did not decisively establish that the Managing Director acted improperly in relation to the Doing Business 2018 Report while she was CEO of the World Bank,” the statement added.

“We will convene to examine possible additional steps to guarantee the strength of institutional safeguards,” the board said.

WilmerHale’s contentious conclusions center on the preparation of the World Bank report’s 2018 and 2020 editions, which evaluate countries based on their ease of doing business.

The move came as the bank’s leadership was in the midst of delicate talks with Beijing over boosting the bank’s lending capital.

Uncertainty about Georgieva’s future threatened to overshadow the IMF and World Bank fall meetings, which began Monday and include Georgieva’s participation in a roundtable and a press conference on Wednesday.

The tempest at the top of the fund could divert attention away from issues that are ostensibly at the top of the agenda, such as challenges to global economic development and assisting nations in recovering from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Georgieva praised the IMF board of directors’ statement, calling the claims “unfounded.”

“Obviously, this has been a painful period for me personally,” said the 68-year-old, who took over the IMF in October 2019 when Christine Lagarde stepped down to become the head of the European Central Bank.

“I want to convey my unwavering support for the independence and integrity of institutions like the World Bank and the IMF, as well as my admiration for all those dedicated to safeguarding the values on which these organizations are built,” she said in a statement.

The investigation has caused a schism among the IMF’s Executive Board’s 24 members.

