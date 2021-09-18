Despite the pandemic, world leaders descend on New York.

Despite Covid’s misgivings, over 100 world leaders will arrive on New York next week for a partial resumption of the annual UN spectacular, with progress on pressing global issues – starting with the epidemic – sought.

In the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and heightened tensions between the US and China, the UN General Assembly will aim to generate momentum for an ambitious climate accord and seek unity.

“We have to re-establish trust. The world’s existing geopolitical split is an impediment,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said ahead of the summit to AFP.

He stated that the globe is in a “very perilous scenario.” “An alarm must be sounded to wake up political leaders.”

In order to demonstrate US leadership on vaccines, US President Joe Biden will address the General Assembly for the first time on Tuesday and will organize a virtual summit on Covid-19 the next day.

With the Delta variety causing new outbreaks, Guterres warned that the global response to the pandemic was “going in the wrong path in all areas.”

“It is completely unacceptable that certain countries have 80 percent of their population vaccinated while others have only two percent,” he remarked.

As temperatures and extreme weather grow to alarming levels, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to New York on Monday to demand action on climate change ahead of a UN meeting in Glasgow in November.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who, like Biden, will be making his first appearance, are also expected to attend.

To combat Covid-19, the US prevented heads of state from visiting and requested that delegations be kept small. Among the leaders who cited Covid fears for sending a pre-recorded video will be French President Emmanuel Macron, a frequent UN participant.

“We are afraid that the UN event will be a super-spreader event,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

“Leaders must be accountable for their actions and take responsibility for their decisions.”

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, which is always the first to speak, is one leader who is ignoring the advice.

The far-right politician said he intends to visit New York despite not having been vaccinated against Covid-19, defying city officials who require everyone to show proof of immunization.

Guterres defended the UN’s track record, which was largely virtual last year at the United Nations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.