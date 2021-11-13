Despite the pandemic, Airbus sees a steady demand for new planes.

According to a market outlook provided Saturday by European jet maker Airbus, the pandemic will have no long-term influence on the requirement for new planes, with greener fleets releasing less CO2.

By 2040, there will be a demand for 39,020 new passenger and freighter aircraft, boosting the worldwide fleet to 46,720, according to the business, which released its forecast ahead of the start of the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

The expectation is not far off from Airbus’s estimate of 39,210 planes in its 20-year market forecast released in September 2019 — before a Covid-induced slowdown that will still cost airlines close to $52 billion this year.

While Airbus has returned to profitability and delivered 460 jets in the first ten months of the year, Boeing has lost money and delivered only 268 planes.

Nonetheless, Boeing estimates that new deliveries in the industry will total 43,610 by 2040, approximately equal to the 43,315 predicted by aviation data firm Cirium.

Global air traffic has begun to recover from the worst of the pandemic’s effects, albeit it was still less than half of what it was before the global health crisis grounded planes in October.

“Our industry is highly resilient,” Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer and director of Airbus International, told reporters in Dubai. “The only thing is that we’ve lost two years of traffic because to the pandemic.”

Between 2023 and 2025, the market is likely to revert to pre-pandemic levels.

Domestic air traffic is improving, which is good news for Airbus and its A320 series of narrow-body planes.

“While passenger traffic has proved its resilience and is likely to reconnect to an annual growth rate of 3.9 percent per year,” Airbus stated in a statement, despite losing nearly two years of growth during the Covid period.

“The middle classes, who are the most likely to fly, will expand by two billion people to account for 63 percent of the global population.”

Asia would experience the most rapid growth, with China’s domestic market being the largest.

According to Airbus, about 40% of new planes sold in the industry will be replacements, as demand shifts “from fleet growth to the faster retirement of older, less fuel-efficient aircraft.”

The latest planes save 15-20% on fuel when compared to prior generations, lowering carbon emissions that contribute to global warming.

With the industry under pressure to cut its carbon footprint even more, Airbus will display a mockup of its ZEROe hydrogen-burning aeroplane at the airshow.