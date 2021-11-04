Despite the crypto crash and a scam investigation, ‘How to Buy Squid Game Token’ is still trending.

Despite the project’s disastrous failure and widespread condemnation as a hoax this week, Google search patterns show that people are still looking for information on how to buy the Squid Game cryptocurrency token.

According to CoinMarketCap, the token’s price rose from only pennies per token to a peak of $2,861.80 in late October, causing it to make headlines in recent days.

Almost shortly after, the token’s price plummeted by over 99 percent, valuing it at basically 0 dollars, and the token’s website vanished from the internet.

Following the crash, its development team said it didn’t want to continue with the project because it was “depressed from the scams” and “overwhelmed with stress,” according to a Telegram post.

According to CNBC, one investor is said to have lost their entire life savings of $28,000 because they raced to get in on the new coin before it fell.

There were various signs prior to the meltdown, including reports of users being unable to sell their tokens after purchasing them.

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange and the creator of the blockchain technology on which the Squid Game token was built, has launched an investigation into the project, calling it a “scam.”

“These types of fraudulent ventures have become all too frequent in the DeFi [Decentralized Finance] market,” a Binance spokesman told Barron’s.

Despite this, the Squid Game token increased in value on Thursday, reaching $0.1 and a 600 percent increase as of 11 a.m. ET, according to CoinMarketCap.

The token’s 24-hour trading volume—the number of tokens moved in a certain time period—has increased by more than 800% to $101 million, which is far more than when the token’s price peaked on Monday.

The number of searches has increased dramatically.

According to Google Trends, search queries for “how to buy Squid Game token” were up 70% as of Thursday morning ET.

It’s unclear why, despite all of the warnings, individuals are still trying to participate in the token.

On its price tracking page, CoinMarketCap issues a warning about the Squid Game coin, stating, “We have received many indications that the website and social media are no longer functional, and users are unable to sell.” This is a condensed version of the information.