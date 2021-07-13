Despite record levels of infection, Bangladesh will lift its curfew for the festival.

The government of Bangladesh said Tuesday that the country’s statewide coronavirus lockdown will be lifted for the country’s second-largest religious festival, despite new illnesses reaching record highs.

All restrictions in the Muslim-majority country of 169 million people will be lifted starting Thursday, according to the government, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, which will be held from July 20 to 22 this year.

It went on to say that removing the limitations will “normalize economic activities” ahead of the celebrations.

During Eid al-Adha, tens of millions of Muslims return to their communities to celebrate with their families.

As new Covid-19 cases and deaths reached pandemic highs, Bangladesh implemented its strictest-ever lockdown at the start of the month.

People were only allowed to leave their homes for emergencies and to obtain necessities during the lockdown, which saw public transportation, businesses, and offices shut down.

However, the number of persons infected has continued to rise, with about 14,000 people testing positive on Monday, setting a new daily high and bringing the total number of cases to just over one million.

The dead toll has surpassed 16,600 people. However, analysts believe the true figures are likely to be far higher due to suspicions of underreporting.

Mohammad Shahidullah, the head of a health committee that advises the government on pandemic management, said his specialists were opposed to the lockdown being eased.

“The committee believes that the rigorous lockdown should be maintained until the trend in infections shows a downward trend,” Shahidullah told AFP.

“Infections and fatalities are on the rise as a result of the lockdown. The level of infection is still very high.”

“It may be disastrous. Muzaherul Huq, a former World Health Organization Southeast Asia regional adviser, noted, “The coronavirus situation was already worrying.”

There are also concerns that congestion at markets to purchase animals for slaughter, as well as large gatherings during the festival, will turn into super-spreader events.

The announcement came as authorities relaunched the country’s Covid-19 immunization campaign, which had come to a halt in late April after imports of vaccines from India were halted to satisfy local demand due to a large viral outbreak.

On Tuesday, a large-scale vaccination campaign began with two million Sinopharm shots from China and 2.5 million Moderna doses from the United States via the Covax program.

In August, another six million Moderna doses and five million Sinopharm vaccines are slated to arrive.

4.2 million people in Bangladesh have received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was purchased or donated from India.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.