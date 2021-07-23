Despite progress, scientists are still baffled by climate “mysteries.”

What is it that most concerns one of the world’s leading climate scientists?

Heatwaves, and the tendency of current models to underestimate the strength of these bursts of lethal, scorching heat.

Even though experts are able to pinpoint with growing clarity how human fossil fuel pollution is warming the world and modifying the climate, climatologist Robert Vautard told AFP that this is one of the “main riddles” science still has to solve.

“Today, we have better climate prediction models and longer observations with a lot stronger signal of climate change,” said Vautard, who is one of the authors of a forthcoming UN panel of climate experts report.

“It was evident before, but now it is even clearer and more indisputable.”

The report, which is the first of three from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), will be released on August 9 at the conclusion of sessions that began on Monday.

It focuses on the science that underpins our knowledge of issues such as rising temperatures, rising ocean levels, and extreme weather occurrences.

This has advanced significantly since the last review in 2014, as has climate change itself, with its consequences becoming increasingly recognized around the world.

According to Vautard, scientists now have a better knowledge of the mechanisms behind “extreme phenomena, which now occur virtually every week around the world,” which helps them better calculate how these events will unfold in the future.

Researchers can now detect the effect of climate change in a tragedy in almost real time, something they couldn’t accomplish until recently.

We can now say how likely an extreme weather event would have been if the climate had not changed at all, according to so-called “attribution” science.

For example, scientists from the World Weather Attribution calculated that the exceptional “hot dome” that scorched the western United States and Canada at the end of June would have been “virtually impossible” without warming just days later.

Despite these developments, Vautard believes that “serious puzzles” still exist.

Clouds’ role “in the energy balance of the globe” and their impact on the climate’s sensitivity to greenhouse gases are yet unknown, he said.

The scientist is more concerned with “phenomenal temperatures,” such as those observed in June in Canada or in Europe in 2019.

“What concerns me the most are heat waves” and the “thousands of deaths” they cause, according to Vautard, who is the director of the Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute, a climate research and education center in France.

