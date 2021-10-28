Despite high inflation, the UK is expecting a strong economic recovery.

Despite significant inflationary pressures, Britain’s pandemic-hit economy is poised to extend its decent recovery into next year, according to finance minister Rishi Sunak, who delivered the government’s new budget to parliament on Wednesday.

Sunak confirmed plans for multi-billion-pound funding initiatives aimed at accelerating long-term recovery and relieving pressure on the state-run health sector, while also stating that the government was working to reduce state debt, which had risen dramatically during the pandemic.

After inciting outrage by slashing Britain’s foreign aid budget, the chancellor of the exchequer promised just days before a UN climate summit that the funds will be restored in the future years, with aid to poorer nations playing a critical role.

Sunak remarked in his speech, “Today’s budget delivers a stronger economy for the British people: higher growth, with the UK recovering faster than our major competitors.”

Sunak, the chancellor of the exchequer, expects the UK gross domestic product to increase by 6.5 percent this year before dipping slightly in 2022.

The prediction for 2021 was substantially higher than the 4.0 percent rise expected in March, although Sunak warned that output would fall to 6.0 percent the following year.

Sunak predicted that the UK economy would return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, while acknowledging that “people are anxious about global inflation,” which is rapidly growing as economies reopen following lockdowns.

Sunak predicted that the UK annual inflation rate would grow to 4.0 percent during the next year, up from 3.1 percent now, with price increases fueled by rising energy costs and supply restrictions.

Meanwhile, Britain’s growth prediction for this year compares favorably to that of Europe’s largest economy, Germany, which forecasted a 2.6 percent increase in GDP in 2021 on Wednesday.

According to Germany’s government, bottlenecks in global supply chains are to blame for the country’s slower-than-expected recovery from a pandemic-induced recession last year.

The UK government announced intentions to hike minimum wage rates and lift a pay freeze for public-sector workers on the eve of its budget.

However, the increase in pay is likely to be countered by growing inflation, which is eroding Britons’ purchasing power.

After a brief increase to help families cope with the virus outbreak, the government has returned social benefit payments to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, unemployment in the United Kingdom is expected to rise sharply in the coming months, after the government’s decision to stop the costly jobs furlough scheme, which covered the majority of pay for millions of private-sector workers during the pandemic.

The amount of money borrowed by the government has skyrocketed to.