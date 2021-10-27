Despite Elon Musk’s rejection, the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has reached an all-time high.

According to CoinMarketCap, the meme currency was worth $0.000059 at 3 a.m. EDT on Wednesday morning—a fraction of a dollar, but the highest price it had ever fetched.

Around the same time, the token had gained more than 30% in the preceding 24 hours, with a market cap of $22.6 billion (the total value of all Shiba Inu coins in circulation).

Due to the volatility nature of asset trading in general, and cryptocurrency trading in particular, these data are likely to fluctuate frequently. The hazards and disadvantages of investing in the technology have previously been discussed by experts, according to The Washington Newsday.

Shiba Inu’s latest increase comes after the cryptocurrency’s community, known as the SHIB Army, has been mocked in recent days, with Elon Musk mocking the token on Twitter.

Musk, the wealthy CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is a well-known and powerful personality in the cryptocurrency community, with many crypto enthusiasts clamoring for his attention. He has already stated his support for Bitcoin and, in particular, Dogecoin.

“Hey Elon Musk, how much SHIB [are you]holding?” a popular Shiba Inu fan account tweeted Musk on October 24. “None,” Musk said. October 24, 2021— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) The price of Shiba Inu dropped immediately following Musk’s tweet, however it’s unclear if that was the only reason.

By October 26, the price had recovered, but not before Twitter users had made light of the situation.

The ‘Crypto Bros Taking Ls’ account teased the cryptocurrency community by posting a screenshot of Musk’s stern reply, along with the ensuing Shiba Inu price drop. By Wednesday, it had amassed over 170,000 likes.

The price soared throughout Tuesday and Wednesday after a backlash from the Shiba Inu community—one popular tweet from a fan account read “we don’t need Elon Musk”—

Musk then tweeted that he had only bought in three cryptocurrencies “out of curiosity,” naming Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

“As I’ve stated before, don’t put all your eggs in the crypto basket,” he said.

