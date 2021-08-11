Despite Delta Variant Fears, Mississippi COVID Vaccine Rates are Up 107 Percent.

COVID vaccine rates have risen in Mississippi in recent weeks as the state’s healthcare system struggles to keep up with the influx of new patients.

According to CDC data as of August 10, Mississippi had the lowest number of vaccination doses delivered per 100,000 individuals of any state in the US.

In the state, just over 75,000 vaccinations per 100,000 persons were administered, compared to nearly 141,000 in Vermont, which had the highest rate.

According to data analyzed by The New York Times, Mississippi has fully immunized 44.7 percent of its adult population. This figure is 61.2 percent for the United States as a whole.

Mississippi’s rate has climbed by 107 percent in the last month, according to local news outlet Mississippi Today, despite the fact that it still lags behind other states.

Medical professionals have been pressing Mississippians to get vaccinated, according to the source, because hospitals in the state are struggling to care for primarily unvaccinated COVID patients.

During the month of July, the state’s hospitalization rates increased dramatically. According to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health, 1,410 patients were hospitalized with a confirmed COVID infection on August 9, including 371 in an ICU and 234 on ventilators.

As of August 1, there were 956 COVID patients in hospitals, with 262 in intensive care units and 122 on ventilators.

According to data supplied by state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs through Twitter on August 8, the unvaccinated accounted for 89 percent of hospitalizations and 82 percent of fatalities in the state between July 9 and August 5.

Vaccination rates, on the other hand, have increased. According to data from the state’s health department, 2,284,570 total doses were delivered throughout the state as of August 10, and weekly vaccine data clearly demonstrates an upward trend.

In the week ending August 7, 61,822 persons received a shot, compared to 20,008 in the week ending July 10.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves noted in a tweet on August 9 that statistics from the state suggested the Delta variety was becoming a “‘pandemic of the unvaccinated,'” and advised people to “go to their doctor.” Evaluate the danger. Make the best decision for yourself. Make the best decision for your family.”

And then there’s Dr. LouAnn. This is a condensed version of the information.