Despite coral ‘recovery,’ the outlook for the Great Barrier Reef remains bleak, according to scientists.

Despite recent coral regeneration, the Great Barrier Reef’s outlook remains “extremely dismal,” according to Australian government scientists, who spoke only days before a UNESCO decision on the site’s world heritage classification.

Last month, the United Nations cultural agency proposed that the world’s largest reef system be listed as endangered due to coral deterioration mostly caused by climate change.

The corals are currently in a “recovery window,” according to the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS), following a decade of detrimental heat stress and cyclones.

However, due to the influence of climate change, such opportunities are becoming increasingly rare, according to the government organization that has been monitoring the reef for 35 years.

“The rising prevalence of climate-related extreme weather events and crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks is imposing more severe and frequent stressors, giving the reef fewer opportunities to recover,” said CEO Paul Hardisty.

Hard coral cover had increased at 69 of the 81 areas investigated in the previous two years, mostly due to fast-growing tabular and branching Acropora corals, according to the scientists, who surveyed 127 reef sites in 2021.

Separate scientific research published in October discovered that the 2,300-kilometer (1,400-mile) system has lost half of its corals since 1995, due to a succession of ocean heatwaves that caused mass coral bleaching.

The current findings, according to Britta Schaffelke, research program director at AIMS, present a “glimmer of hope… that the reef still has resilience.”

However, due of the hazards of climate change and other factors affecting the species that make up the reef, its “future outlook is still quite poor,” she noted.

Australia has undertaken a last-ditch effort to avoid a World Heritage reduction, sending its environment minister to Paris to meet with UNESCO officials and even bringing important ambassadors snorkeling on the reef last week.

Australia has been encouraged by UNESCO to take immediate climate action, but Canberra has consistently resisted efforts to commit to net zero emissions by 2050.

The conservative government has stated that it intends to accomplish the target “as soon as possible” without causing harm to its commodity-dependent economy, emphasizing that combating climate change will require a worldwide effort.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the reef was worth an estimated US$4.8 billion in tourism income to the Australian economy, and there are concerns that a “in danger” status could reduce its tourist attraction.

Around July 23, a decision is likely.

The was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1981. Brief News from Washington Newsday.