Despite climate warnings, Australia vows to continue mining coal.

Australia pledged on Thursday to continue mining coal for export, claiming that global demand is increasing, despite a research warning that virtually all of its reserves should be left in the ground to address the climate issue.

In a study published this week in the journal Nature, researchers cautioned that 89 percent of world coal reserves – and 95 percent of Australia’s – must be preserved.

They claimed that even with such caution, only a 50 percent chance of keeping warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels – the present global goal – would be achieved.

However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated on Thursday that Australia’s energy exports are essential to power developing countries, and that future technology will allow them to be burned “in a much more climate-friendly fashion.”

When asked if the coal mining business will have a “expiration date,” Morrison said at a news conference, “We will keep mining the resources that we can sell on the world market.”

“Of course, we anticipate that global demand for these items will vary over time.”

According to Morrison, developing countries can utilise Australian resources “far into the future” under existing arrangements.

In November, delegates from 196 countries will gather in Glasgow, Scotland, for the 26th edition of the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change – COP26.

The 12-day summit, the largest since historic discussions in Paris in 2015, is viewed as a critical step in establishing global carbon limits to slow global warming.

Extreme weather and wildfires will become more regular as a result of man-made global warming, according to climate scientists.

Environmentalists warn that if nothing is done about climate change, Australia’s economy could suffer billions of dollars in losses due to increasingly severe bushfires, storms, and floods.

Canberra, on the other hand, has refused to embrace a net-zero emissions objective and remains one of the world’s major exporters of fossil fuels.

Australia’s second-largest export, after iron ore, is coal, according to Australian Resources Minister Keith Pitt.

Coal exports brought in Aus$50 billion (US$37 billion) a year, he added, and the business employed 50,000 Australians directly.

Pitt promised coal sector workers a “long-term commitment” from the government, saying, “The truth is that global demand for Australian coal is expanding and predicted to continue rising over the next decade at least.”