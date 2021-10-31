Despite Biden’s efforts, global democracy is under attack.

President Joe Biden of the United States has promised a strong drive to promote democracy around the world. However, democracy has suffered numerous setbacks since he took charge.

Myanmar and Sudan, two of the three countries whose democratic transitions had inspired the most hope, have seen generals retaliate by dismissing civilian leaders and suppressing street protests, while Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab Spring a decade ago, has seen the president seize broad powers.

Military juntas have also taken control in the West African countries of Guinea, Mali, and Chad, while Taliban rebels have taken power in Afghanistan following the collapse of the Western-backed government due to a US troop pullout.

While each country’s circumstances are unique, experts observe common tendencies such as economic insecurity aggravated by Covid-19 and climate change, ruling elites who have failed to achieve hopes, and China’s growing involvement in supporting countries ostracized by the West.

“Attacks against democracy are increasing around the world, but not the demand for democracy,” said Derek Mitchell, the first US ambassador to Myanmar after the country’s transition a decade ago.

“It’s a matter of old ideas dying hard, especially in military where people don’t easily give up power and privilege,” Mitchell, who is now president of the National Democratic Institute, a think tank that promotes democracy around the world, said.

Biden has scheduled a two-part summit of democracies beginning in December, fulfilling a campaign promise.

He stands in stark contrast to his predecessor, Donald Trump, who openly welcomed authoritarian leaders deemed advantageous and urged a violent crowd to invade the US Capitol on January 6 as it confirmed Biden’s victory.

Few people associate democracy’s difficulties with the present occupant of the White House, with the possible exception of Afghanistan, where Biden’s choice to terminate the two-decade US war has been bitterly discussed.

“Consolidating democracy takes decades, and eroding democracy takes years. As a result, I believe there will be very little that any administration can do in the first nine months to make a tangible difference in global democracy “Frances Z. Brown, who worked in Barack Obama’s White House on democracy support, remarked

According to Brown, a senior scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Biden responded immediately to the coups in Myanmar and Sudan, including withholding aid.

“It demonstrates that the US is paying attention and is concerned. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, but I believe it all matters “she stated

Biden has also distanced himself from Trump’s supporters, withholding some military aid to Saudi Arabia and using leverage. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.