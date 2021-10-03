Despite a supply shortage, the British Prime Minister supports the Brexit strategy.

Even as Britain faces a supply chain crisis exacerbated by its EU withdrawal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected on Sunday to restore the country to its “broken” pre-Brexit economy.

Despite the murder of a London lady by a serving cop, Johnson said on the first day of his Conservative party’s annual conference that the public could “trust” the police.

Johnson promised to press through with his post-Covid recovery plan to “level up” growth and address challenges ranging from infrastructure to climate change in a rousing conference statement to Tory supporters.

The administration has attempted to blame an exodus of foreign lorry drivers on the global health crisis, which has added to the number of departures since Brexit took full effect and free movement of persons ended in January.

Deliveries to supermarkets have been hampered, and a shortage of tanker drivers has prompted panic buying at gas stations, prompting Johnson to deploy the army to supply supplies.

The government is now facing threats from the farming industry that tens of thousands of pigs could be slaughtered in the coming days unless foreign abattoir workers and butchers are brought in quickly.

However, in an interview with the BBC at the conference in Manchester, Johnson argued that Britons had voted for change in the 2016 Brexit referendum and again in the 2019 election, when the Conservatives were re-elected.

“They voted to end a failing UK economic model based on low salaries, poor talent, and chronically low productivity,” he stated.

“What we can’t do in all of these industries is just return to the stale, failed old paradigm and pull the lever labeled unfettered immigration and low-wage workers.

“There will be a period of adjustment,” says the author.

Conservative critics of Johnson’s government’s rising tax burden and state interference were also rebuffed.

“I do not want to raise taxes again if I can possible prevent it, and neither does (finance minister) Rishi Sunak,” he stated ahead of Sunak’s keynote address to the conference on Monday.

Johnson can point to a successful Covid vaccination campaign, in which more than 82 percent of all over-16s have been double-jabbed.

However, animosity remains in some areas over his management of the pandemic, which resulted in over 136,000 deaths, as well as allegations of cronyism for Covid contracts.

He has enraged Brussels by threatening to shelve troublesome new commercial agreements for Northern Ireland, escalating tensions. Brief News from Washington Newsday.