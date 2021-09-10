Despite a Mu study showing antibody resistance, the Delta COVID variant could still win.

As scientists continue to monitor the mutant virus, a preliminary report emphasizing the Mu COVID-19 variant’s possible resistance to antibodies has been released.

Researchers from the University of Tokyo’s Institute of Medical Science and other Japanese institutions compared Mu to other COVID-19 variations to see how they reacted to human defenses, whether natural immunity from a past infection or vaccine-induced immunity.

To do so, the researchers made a model replica of multiple COVID-19 variations and exposed them to the antibodies of 18 persons who had either had COVID-19 or had been vaccinated against it.

They discovered that the Mu version was even more resistant to serum antibodies than any of the other known variants, including Beta, which was previously regarded to be the most resistant variant.

There are, however, a few details to be aware of.

The study is a pre-print, which means it has not yet been subjected to the peer review process that is required before it can be published in a medical journal. As a result, pre-print research should be approached with caution.

Second, the study was tiny, according to Dr. Davey Smith, dean of the University of California San Diego’s Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health, who was not involved in the research.

“It appears to be scientifically rigorous; but, the number of persons who had their blood tested, 18 in total, is relatively small,” he told this website. I’m sure the journal will request more samples to be tested.”

Another restriction is that the data are from pseudoviruses rather than actual viruses, according to Kei Sato, a professor at the University of Tokyo’s Institute of Medical Science and the study’s primary author.

He informed this website that in the future, validation with live viruses would be necessary, but that pseudovirus data is still medically relevant.

What the study doesn’t imply is that Mu is about to supplant Delta as the most prevalent virus in the United States, for example. “We only demonstrated the sensitivity of the Mu variant,” Sato explained. “Neither Mu’s transmissibility nor the Mu’s ability to outcompete Delta were mentioned.”

Furthermore, a variant’s resistance. This is a condensed version of the information.