Despite a damning UN report, Australia rejects climate targets.

On Tuesday, Australia’s conservative prime leader rebuffed mounting calls for the country to adopt more aggressive emissions targets, claiming that the country is already doing enough to combat climate change.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison indicated he would not adopt a net-zero objective just hours after a major UN climate study warned that catastrophic global warming is occurring considerably more quickly than previously predicted.

Morrison stated, “Australia is doing its share.” “I won’t be signing a blank check on behalf of Australians to targets without plans.” As one of the world’s top fossil fuel exporters and the victim of several climate-related tragedies, Australia is at the frontline of the global climate issue.

Among other disasters, the country has seen severe droughts, the greatest bushfires in recorded history, floods, and coastal erosion in recent years.

Morrison, though, has rejected requests – including from allies like the United States – to establish a formal target for lowering or offsetting carbon emissions ahead of a major climate summit later this year.

Australia has stated that it will attain net-zero carbon emissions “as soon as possible,” preferably by 2050, but no obligations have been made.

Instead, Morrison attempted to divert attention away from the crisis and toward emerging countries and the need for new technology, which he claimed was critical to resolving it.

“We need to adopt a new strategy. “We need to concentrate on the technical advances that will transform the world and how we operate,” Morrison added.

Many members of Morrison’s conservative coalition who have close ties to the coal sector have disputed climate change or attempted to downplay the dangers.

Senator Matthew Canavan called the latest United Nations climate report “fear porn,” and claimed the group that created it was continually warning that “the sky is coming in, and it never does.”

The prime minister once carried a chunk of coal onto the floor of parliament and told the audience not to be afraid of it.

Despite worldwide investment in the sector drying up and importers transitioning to cleaner fuels, both his Liberal Party and Australia’s opposition Labor Party support ongoing coal mining.

Australia has one of the highest emissions per capita in the developed world and is one of the world’s top coal and natural gas exporters.

It is under increasing political and economic pressure to take action.

Both the US and the European Union are considering introducing carbon import tariffs, which could effectively punish Australia and other countries for failing to take climate-change mitigation measures.

One of the authors of the UN panel, Brief News from Washington Newsday.