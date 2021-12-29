Desmond Tutu is honored with a colorful, musical farewell in South Africa.

On Wednesday, as Cape Town bid farewell to its first black Anglican Archbishop, a rabbi and a monk danced in their seats at a musical homage to South Africa’s famed anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu.

Tutu died over the weekend, and the colorful interfaith funeral at City Hall was attended by family members and officials, culminating in a version of the 1980 chart-topper “Paradise Road.”

Zolani Mahola, a bare-footed South African musician, gave an emotive performance of the hit, which became an unofficial anthem for the campaign against apartheid.

Tutu died quietly at a care facility on Sunday, only three months after turning 90, eliciting accolades from all across the world.

Several events are being organised across South Africa ahead of his funeral on Saturday to memorialize the apartheid adversary and stalwart of the liberation movement, who was also an outspoken critic of human rights atrocities around the world.

At the dawn of South Africa’s democracy, he coined the phrase “Rainbow Nation,” and that vision was on full show at the memorial on Wednesday night.

Despite the fact that attendance was limited because to the Covid-19 outbreak, the occasion was full of pomp and ceremony, with music provided by the South African Youth Choir and musician Jonathan Butler, among others.

Some in the audience, including a rabbi and a Buddhist monk, were dancing in their chairs while listening to Butler, whose music was popular during the apartheid struggle.

Christian, Buddhist, Jewish, Traditional African, and Muslim leaders all offered prayers.

Tutu was also honored by indigenous Khoisan people, who were dressed in skins and held an animal skull aloft.

In honor of Tutu’s famous purple robes, many members of the Tutu family, officials, and members of the public in attendance donned purple.

All week, the famed Table Mountain and the City Hall building in Cape Town will be lit up in purple.

The color also had a darker historical significance, according to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, because during the years of white minority rule in the 1980s, police frequently blasted pro-democracy protestors with water cannon and purple dye to make them easier to identify and arrest.

Cheryl Carolus, a member of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) who spoke at the event, urged South Africans to keep fighting for a better democracy.

“Freedom is not a spectator sport; it requires active participation…. Tata, we will take up your baton,” she declared, referring to Tutu.