Denmark’s Prime Minister will be grilled over his decision to cull minks.

Denmark’s prime minister will be grilled by a parliamentary inquiry on Thursday about her government’s illegal decision last year to slaughter all farmed minks across the country due to worries of a new coronavirus strain.

Formerly the world’s biggest exporter of mink fur, the Scandinavian country controversially chose to kill all of its 15-17 million minks in November last year after tests revealed a variation detected in some of the animals could jeopardize future vaccine effectiveness.

The panel will look at whether Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was aware that the directive had no legal basis, which became clear shortly after the slaughter began, prompting the country’s agriculture minister to resign.

The authorities could only ask mink farmers in the seven towns afflicted by the mutation to cull their minks at the time.

However, a retroactive agreement was made, making the government’s action legal, and the nationwide cull went ahead as scheduled.

Denmark was the world’s second largest producer of mink fur after China before the cull.

Since April, a special parliamentary commission has been scrutinizing the government’s decision and all related papers, as well as questioning witnesses in order to deconstruct the decision-making process.

Finally, the panel will decide whether or not to propose that the case be taken to a special court that judges cabinet members’ acts while in office.

Frederiksen has claimed that she was unaware that her choice was illegal and that it was “based on a very serious risk assessment.”

“We have not seen any evidence that the prime minister was aware of the illegality so far throughout the proceedings,” Frederik Waage, a law professor at the University of Southern Denmark, told AFP.

“As someone who was personally involved in the case’s management… it’s clearly crucial to hear her version of events,” Waage said.

The debate over the judgment was renewed in October when it was revealed that Frederiksen’s text texts from the time had vanished.

For security reasons, her office said they were automatically removed after 30 days.

Many legislators, however, were skeptical of the assertion. Only two of the 51 ministers and ex-ministers questioned by DR confirmed they had the same setting on their phones while in office.

The panel sought assistance from law enforcement and intelligence agencies, but they were unable to extract the text messages.

Frederiksen has been questioned about the subject by the media and MPs on several occasions.

