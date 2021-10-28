Democrats squabble over spending while Biden pushes a broad agenda.

The White House rushed to get an agreement on Joe Biden’s broad domestic program on Wednesday, with the president eager to take some major victories with him on a trip to Europe to meet with world leaders.

Biden’s economic plan remained in limbo 24 hours before his departure for Italy, as administration officials made a full-court effort to persuade House Democrats to vote on a long-delayed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

Negotiators want to pass the enormous road and bridge project as early as Wednesday, giving Democrats a boost in the impending governors’ elections in Virginia and New Jersey, as well as a victory for Biden to brag about on the international stage.

However, leftist politicians have stated that they will oppose the Senate-approved bipartisan plan until a text is agreed upon for Biden’s other big ambition, a massive social spending package aimed at creating a more equitable economy.

Although little work has been made on the Build Back Better plan, weeks of conversations between the Democratic left and center have failed to achieve agreement on the price tag, let alone the measures it should include or how to pay for them.

Biden met Tuesday evening with moderate senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, both holdouts on Build Back Better who have spent weeks chiseling the original $3.5 trillion top line to somewhere nearer half that. Biden is heading to Rome for a summit of G-20 wealthy nations and then Glasgow for a global climate gathering.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday that a compromise is “within sight.”

“The sleepless nights, the long weekends are all worth it,” he remarked.

“This is our work, and this is a unique opportunity.” It could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” Despite their optimism, Democrats have yet to come to an agreement on a number of topics, including taxation, paid family leave, prescription drug pricing, and increasing health-care coverage for two million low-income Americans.

A separate plan to expand Medicare, a government health insurance program primarily for seniors, to cover dental, vision, and hearing therapies, according to leftist former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, is a deal-breaker.

However, Manchin, who publicly questioned whether he belonged in the Democratic Party on Tuesday, has stated that he will not expand a program that is already insolvent.

