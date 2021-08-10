Democrats in the United States have unveiled a massive $3.5 trillion spending plan.

US senators unveiled a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint on Monday, dubbing it the “biggest momentous” social spending plan since the 1930s and kicking off what are anticipated to be contentious congressional debates over the programs it covers.

Following on the heels of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal, which the Senate is set to adopt Tuesday before submitting it to the House of Representatives, the 10-year budget blueprint moves Congress to the next step in President Joe Biden’s ambitious ambition for his first term in office.

The sum is enormous, roughly equaling the size of Germany’s economy in 2020.

The budget resolution “will be the most significant piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, children, the sick, and the impoverished since FDR (President Franklin Delano Roosevelt) and the New Deal of the 1930s,” according to independent Senator Bernie Sanders, the Budget Committee chair.

“It would also position the United States as a worldwide leader in combating climate change and ensuring that our planet remains healthy and habitable for future generations,” he wrote.

Climate measures, new infrastructure investments, including things left out of the targeted Senate package, residency status for millions of migratory workers, and two years of free tuition at public colleges are all included in the budget plan released Monday.

Senators must submit their modifications by September 15th.

The Democratic majority in Congress intends to pass the bill using a process known as “reconciliation,” which will allow them to pass the final text with a simple majority in the Senate, bypassing Republican votes.

To avoid a government shutdown, Congress must pass final spending bills by September 30 or extend the current fiscal year’s budget into the new fiscal year while discussion continues.

However, while Senate Democrats are poised to approve the budget resolution in a procedural vote as soon as this week, moderates in the party have expressed deep qualms about the final price tag, implying that tough negotiations are in the offing.

The resolution, however, does not include a raise in the US government debt ceiling.

This might result in yet another major battle in Congress to prevent default, as Democrats will require Republicans to raise the debt ceiling, but opposition leaders have so far stated their opposition.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged legislators to act again on Monday, emphasizing that "the great majority of the debt subject to the debt ceiling was acquired prior to."