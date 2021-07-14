Democrats in the United States agree on a budget target of $3.5 trillion.

Late Tuesday, top US Senate Democrats agreed on a $3.5 trillion proposal to carry out President Joe Biden’s massive promises to fund climate efforts, health care, and human infrastructure programs like child care, social assistance, and housing.

The massive proposal would divert government cash to a wide range of projects over the next decade that Biden has identified as his top priorities, but which have been met with severe opposition from Republicans in Congress.

After an evening meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the 11 Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee announced that they had reached an agreement on a budget amount.

Senator Mark Warner tweeted, “Tonight the Senate Budget Committee struck an agreement on a fully paid-for $3.5 trillion topline budget that includes spending for climate, education, Medicare expansion, family programs, and more.”

“Every major initiative that President Biden has asked us for is financed in a substantial way,” Schumer told reporters.

The goal for the Democrats is to turn the deal into a budget resolution that, if passed by both chambers of Congress, would allow lawmakers to pass the enormous spending bill without the help of Republicans.

A budget resolution allows the Senate’s Democratic minority to avoid filibustering techniques, which would normally necessitate 60 votes in the 100-seat chamber rather than a simple majority.

In March, Democrats used the similar procedural maneuver to pass Vice President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill.

The deal came after weeks of bargaining between the White House, party leaders, progressives, and moderates to make a once-in-a-generation investment in the US.

There were no details given about the massive initiative, which Democrats claim is one of the largest such financial attempts in decades.

The Democratic plan comes as lawmakers close completion on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan agreement focusing on more traditional infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and ports.

Before Congress leaves for the summer, lawmakers are scrambling to finish the bipartisan agreement — as well as the broader Democratic bill that is being worked on in parallel – in the coming weeks.

Republicans, on the other hand, expressed their displeasure with the current Democratic plan on Tuesday.

Senator Mike Lee stated, “$3.5 trillion in new spending is $3.5 trillion too much and $3.5 trillion we don’t have.”