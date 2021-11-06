Democrats are gearing up to vote on Biden’s massive infrastructure bill.

Democrats rushed to save President Joe Biden’s floundering domestic agenda on Friday, scheduling a vote in Congress on a massive infrastructure package that is one of the pillars of his $3 trillion economic vision, as well as a social welfare expansion that was blocked earlier in the day by rebel moderates.

Party leaders risked seeing Biden’s two-pronged legislative approach crumble after hours of cajoling MPs, as they failed to unite the party’s bickering progressive and moderate factions.

However, a big breakthrough appeared to be in the cards when House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer revealed that the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure would be voted on on the House floor sometime later that evening.

The infrastructure investment bill’s success would provide a welcome reprieve for Biden, who has seen his personal approval ratings plummet and his Democratic Party suffer a humiliating upset defeat in the Virginia governor election.

After sending an even bigger social welfare pact to the upper house, valued up to $1.85 trillion, House leadership began the day seeking to rubber-stamp that legislation, the biggest upgrading of roads, bridges, and waterways in decades.

Six moderate Democrats, on the other hand, declined to support the “Build Back Better” benefits package, claiming that they needed to see a comprehensive accounting of the program’s economic implications first, which won’t be available for at least a week.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to postpone the vote on the Build Back Better package, which includes massive expenditures in health, education, combating climate change, and extending social welfare programs, since she only had a three-vote majority in the House.

Progressives initially halted the infrastructure vote, fearing that Senate centrists would vote against the Build Back Better bill as soon as their transportation improvements were passed into law.

Pelosi, on the other hand, refused to budge, insisting on a vote before the end of the day and throwing liberals an olive branch in the form of a procedural vote on the “rule” to at least get the debate on Build Back Better begun.

In a late-night statement, Biden said, “I am urge all members to vote for both the rule for discussion of the Build Back Better Act and final passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure package tonight.”

“I am sure that the House will pass the Build Back Better Act during the week of November 15.”

The news will come as a relief to Democratic leaders who have spent two days in meetings trying to persuade holdouts to join Build Back Better, from several sticking points. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.