Democrat Lael Brainard has been appointed as the Fed’s right-hand woman.

President Joe Biden nominated Lael Brainard to serve as vice chair of the US Federal Reserve on Monday. She supports for financial system regulation, addressing climate threats, and combating economic inequality.

Brainard, a fellow member of President Barack Obama’s Democratic Party who is renowned as a skilled negotiator and expert in international trade, was a favorite of the party’s progressive wing to succeed Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Biden renominated Powell for a second term and named Brainard to replace Republican Richard Clarida as Powell’s new deputy at the world’s most powerful central bank. The US Senate must approve both seats.

Since President Barack Obama named her to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in 2014, Brainard has served as the only Democrat on the board for the previous three years.

In an interview with AFP, Don Kohn, a former Fed governor and monetary policy expert at the Brookings Institution think tank, said she has “a lot of knowledge, study (and) expertise in global economic issues.”

Prior to joining the Fed, Brainard served as the under-secretary for international affairs in Obama’s Treasury Department.

She engaged with China over allegations that it manipulated its currency in that role, but she was chastised by moderate Democrats who wanted her to take a tougher approach.

Observers have taken note of Brainard’s work on delicate matters such as banking deregulation, where she has fought efforts to loosen monitoring in the sector.

Brainard, 59, was born in West Germany and spent part of her childhood in communist Poland. She has beautiful blond hair and a perfect smile.

In the 1990s, the Harvard University graduate assisted Democratic President Bill Clinton during the G7 and G8 conferences before founding a Brookings Institution program on economics and international development.

Brainard is married to Kurt Campbell, whom Biden appointed as a key official dealing with Asia. She is the mother of three daughters.

Brainard was chastised while working for Obama for not doing more to address environmental issues.

She appears to have taken the criticism to heart: she gave a speech in November 2020 about “serious threats” to financial stability posed by climate change, and the Fed began examining such risks in its biannual report on the subject at her request.

"She has been a constant voice on the regulatory side, concerned about financial stability risks and pushing back to some extent against the deregulatory bent of" previous Republican president Donald Trump's nominees, according to the Washington Post.