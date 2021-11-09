Decades of explosions preceded the last supereruption of Yellowstone Volcano.

Scientists have determined that the latest supereruption at Yellowstone volcano was preceded by several explosions that occurred over decades. Researchers examining the 631,000-year-old Lava Creek Tuff eruption have discovered unexpected rock deposits that show the eruption was significantly more intricate than previously imagined.

Yellowstone has erupted in a series of massive caldera-forming eruptions. The Huckleberry Ridge Tuff eruption, which occurred 2.1 million years ago, was so massive that the ground above the magma chamber collapsed, leaving a crater 50 miles long and 40 miles wide. Another massive supereruption 631,000 years ago ejected 1,000 cubic kilometers (240 cubic miles) of rock across the western United States, southern Canada, and northern Mexico, leaving ash deposits.

Last year, scientists announced the discovery of two previous supereruptions, the largest of which occurred 8.7 million years ago. The supereruption, dubbed the Grey’s Landing supereruption, blanketed an area the size of New Jersey with scorching hot volcanic glass.

Along with these supereruptions, Yellowstone has seen a number of lesser eruptions, the most recent of which occurred 70,000 years ago. For thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, the volcano is unlikely to create another supereruption. Understanding how these supereruptions occurred, on the other hand, may provide insight into what may occur in the run-up to the next huge event at Yellowstone.

Researchers looked at the Lava Creek Tuff eruption 631,000 years ago in the current “Caldera Chronicle,” a weekly essay by scientists published on the USGS Yellowstone Volcano Observatory website.

Raymond Salazar and Madison Myers of Montana State University, along with Colin Wilson of Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand, said their research in the Sour Creek Dome region of the national park revealed a set of ignimbrite units previously thought to be from the Huckleberry Ridge Tuff eruption were actually from the Lava Creek Tuff eruption.

Ignimbrite units resemble sheets of volcanic ash that form during volcanic eruptions.

They believe that the earlier ignimbrite unit was erupted, cooled, then broken up and moved before the second explosive event. “Since massive ignimbrites take a long time to totally cool, these deposits show that there was,” says the researcher. This is a condensed version of the information.