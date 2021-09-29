Decades of “empty” climate promises have come to an end, according to the youth.

Youth activists denounced world leaders for decades of “empty words and promises” as they demanded action – and money – to combat global warming ahead of a critical UN climate summit on Tuesday.

With only weeks until the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which is considered as critical to the Paris climate agreement’s survival, campaigners used the beginning of a three-day event in Milan to criticize governments’ failure to address the situation.

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish wunderkind, lambasted countries for “shamelessly applauding themselves” for meager pledges to reduce emissions and finance promises.

The 18-year-old exposed the gap between words and action to delegates at the Youth4Climate event by hurling leaders’ own words back at them.

To hearty applause, Thunberg added, “There is no Planet B, there is no planet blah, blah, blah.”

“This is not about some expensive politically correct dream of bunny hugging, or build back better, blah blah blah, green economy, blah blah blah, net zero by 2050, blah blah blah, climate neutral, blah blah blah,” she said, echoing a remark given by COP26 summit host Boris Johnson in April.

“All we hear from our so-called leaders is words, words that sound great but have yet to be translated into action, our hopes and dreams drowned in their empty phrases and promises,” Thunberg added.

Around 400 youth activists from nearly 200 countries gathered in Milan this week will present an united declaration to a ministerial meeting at the conclusion of the week as a prelude to COP26 in Glasgow in November.

Thunberg stated, “Our politicians’ deliberate lack of action is a betrayal of all present and future generations.”

She claimed that governments were “shamelessly praising themselves” while failing to provide “far overdue funding” for developing countries.

Thunberg’s frustration with authorities’ lack of urgency was shared by Ugandan young activist Vanessa Nakate.

“How long must children go hungry because their fields have been washed away and their harvests have dried up as a result of the terrible weather?” she questioned the audience.

“How much longer must we watch them perish in the floods from dehydration and gasping for air? World leaders are watching and allowing this to happen.”

COP26 is crucial for the efficient implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement, in which countries agreed to keep global temperature rises “well below” 2 degrees Celsius.

However, six years after the agreement was reached, countries have yet to agree on how it will be implemented.

How is one of the many long-overdue topics left remaining for COP26. Brief News from Washington Newsday.