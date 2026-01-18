Death Toll Rises to 11 in Cebu Landfill Collapse

The search for survivors at the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City has now become a recovery operation as the death toll from a devastating trash slide has risen to 11. Authorities continue to battle hazardous conditions at the site, with more than 20 individuals still missing. The tragedy unfolded last week when a section of the landfill collapsed, burying over 100 workers and scavengers who were on-site despite the ongoing heavy rains.

Political Fallout and Urgent Inquiry

The Philippine government has come under intense scrutiny following the tragedy. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has suspended the operations of Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, Inc., the operator of the landfill. The company has been ordered to submit a compliance plan within the next 90 days. However, critics argue that this response may be too little, too late.

Senator Imee Marcos has led calls for a formal inquiry into the disaster, labeling the collapse a case of “criminal negligence.” She highlighted that warnings about the landfill’s instability and capacity had been ignored for years. Marcos has urged for systemic changes in waste management to prevent future disasters.

Tragic Loss of Life

The impact of the collapse has been especially harsh on local families. Among those who perished were several minors who worked as waste pickers, underscoring the economic desperation that drives people to such perilous work environments. “It’s unlikely anyone could survive this long under that weight,” a fire official remarked, as rescue operations continue to recover bodies from the rubble.

This incident serves as a tragic reminder of the urgent need for reform in the country’s waste management practices and environmental policies. The Binaliw collapse, which was warned about for years, raises significant concerns about safety standards in landfill operations and the vulnerability of workers at these sites.