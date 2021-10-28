Days before the COP26 Summit, China submits a new climate plan.

China presented a new emissions reduction plan on Thursday, promising to peak carbon pollution before 2030 but falling short of the radical decarbonisation expected of the world’s largest polluter, according to experts.

Beijing’s new UN submission, made only days before the COP26 climate summit, reaffirmed Beijing’s objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and reducing its emissions intensity (the amount of emissions per unit of economic production) by more than 65 percent.

Analysts said these were small tweaks to China’s existing strategy and far from sufficient for a country that accounts for more than a quarter of global carbon emissions.

All countries pledged to cut emissions as part of the 2015 Paris Agreement in order to keep temperature rises “well below” two degrees Celsius and strive for a safer 1.5-degree warming target.

Signatories committed to submit new and more ambitious emissions-cutting plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs, every five years under the agreement’s “ratchet” system.

President Xi Jinping stated last year that China would reach carbon neutrality in 2060 and peak emissions in 2030.

China, on the other hand, had been a prominent NDC skeptic, skipping multiple submission dates during COP26’s year-long postponement owing to the epidemic.

It was anticipated that the revised strategy would gain traction ahead of the summit, which starts on Sunday in Glasgow.

China would expand its share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to 25%, up from 20% previously pledged, according to the document, which was published on the UN’s climate change website.

It also intends to grow its forest stock by six billion cubic metres over 2005 levels and “raise its total installed wind and solar power capacity to over 1.2 billion kilowatts by 2030.”

However, it was not immediately obvious how Beijing intends to reduce its emissions to the levels required by science to avert catastrophic warming this century.

China’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, according to UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa, is a “really positive development.”

“Immediately we need to work with China to bring the 2060 as soon as possible,” she said at a press conference. “What we’re doing with many countries is saying: that’s great, but we need definite plans now,” she added.

China’s new NDC, according to Greenpeace Asia expert Li Shuo, “lost an opportunity to display ambition.”

