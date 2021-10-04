David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the Nobel Prize in Medicine. Here are five facts about them.

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2021 for their groundbreaking study on how humans perceive heat and pressure.

Five facts about the two scientists, as well as their award-winning work, are listed below.

Julius’ study focused on chili peppers.

Julius’ work led to the discovery of the gene responsible for perceiving capsaicin, the molecule that gives chili peppers their heat.

Capsaicin activated nerve cells, as scientists already knew—we can tell when we bite into a chili. They just didn’t know how.

Julius and his team assembled a library of millions of DNA pieces in the hopes that one of them might be responsible for the capsaicin reaction. They discovered it after a long investigation and named it TRPV1.

TRPV1 also reacted to heat, Julius discovered, and this was “activated” anytime it was exposed to temperatures that were recognized as painful—around 43 C, or 109 F.

Patapoutian prickled cells and discovered a key to pressure sensing

Patapoutian was busy figuring out how our nerves sense pressure while Julius was making discoveries regarding how we sense heat. To put it another way, how can we tell if someone is poking us in the back?

Patapoutian and his colleagues discovered a cell line that created an electrical signal when they poked it with a micropipette. The next step was to determine which gene was responsible for the signal’s production.

They gathered 72 potential candidates and, one by one, turned them off in an elimination process. They eventually discovered that silencing one gene caused cells to become numb to the micropipette.

Piezo1, a previously unknown electrical channel sensitive to pressure, had been found by the team. Piezo2 was discovered after more investigation. These pathways work together to shape our perception of touch.

Both scientists are based in the state of California.

Julius is a professor and chair of the University of California, San Francisco’s Department of Physiology. He was, however, born in 1955 in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.

Patapoutian is a professor and researcher at the Scripps Research Institute, a non-profit medical center in San Diego, California. He was born in Lebanon in 1967 and moved to the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.