David Frost, a Brexit negotiator, has resigned from the UK government, according to reports.

Former Brexit negotiator David Frost has resigned from the government, according to The Mail on Sunday, dealing Prime Minister Boris Johnson even another blow.

Frost will resign in January, according to the newspaper, due to “disillusionment” with the course of government policy, according to an unnamed senior government source.

When approached by AFP about the apparent loss of a key ally, Johnson’s office did not reply immediately.

Frost had put in his resignation a week ago, but had been persuaded to stay on until the New Year, according to the weekly tabloid.

Frost was opposed to the government’s new coronavirus limits, concentration on net-zero climate ambitions, and tax increases, according to the source.

Johnson is already dealing with a 100-member revolt in the House of Commons over anti-coronavirus legislation, as well as the stunning loss of a 23,000-seat majority seat in a by-election.

This was partially due to a flurry of reports that his employees and advisors threw parties last Christmas despite viral restrictions in place.

The Conservatives’ by-election loss fueled talk of a leadership challenge, with Frost reportedly mulling a run for the top post.

Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said the resignation showed “a government in complete disarray at a time when the country faces an uncertain few weeks.”

“@BorisJohnson isn’t the right person for the job. We are entitled to more than this nonsense “she sent out a tweet

Johnson is “running out of time and out of friends to deliver on the promises and discipline of a truly Conservative government,” according to Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen.

He remarked on Twitter, “Lord Frost has made it clear, 100 Conservative backbenchers have made it apparent, but most importantly, the people of North Shropshire have made it clear.”

Arlene Foster, who resigned as Northern Ireland’s first minister due to the UK province’s post-Brexit trading arrangements, said it had “major ramifications.”

“Lord Frost’s resignation from the Cabinet is a watershed moment for the Government, but it’s a watershed moment for those of us who felt he’d deliver for Northern Ireland,” she wrote on Twitter.

Frost has been in talks with the European Union and the British mainland for weeks about the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which oversees trade between England, Scotland, and Wales and Northern Ireland.

London wants to cancel the pact it signed just a year ago, alleging it is ineffective. Brussels, on the other hand, is opposed.

Frost is particularly concerned about the agreement's governance.