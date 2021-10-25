Dark Matter is eliminated in a new model of the universe.

According to a new model of the Universe, changing Newton’s theory of gravity could eliminate the necessity for dark matter. To explain some of the findings attributed to this unknown element, the model instead depends on an as-yet unidentified kind of gravity.

The discoveries could explain the properties of a type of radiation known as the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB), which pervades the whole Universe and is a remnant from its earliest moments, without requiring the existence of dark matter.

The journal Physical Review Letters published a paper explaining the findings by Czech Academy of Sciences academics Constantinos Skordis and Tom Zlosnik.

“The new model’s advantage is that it can fit large-scale cosmological data, such as the cosmic microwave background, which other modified gravity models before it couldn’t,” Skordis told The Washington Newsday.

Dark matter is now being used by astronomers to explain phenomena observed in space that cannot be explained by the measured quantities of “regular” everyday stuff found in galaxies.

The gravitational attraction of stars and other visible matter in galaxies, for example, should not be enough to keep them from flying apart at the rate at which they revolve. This necessitates the existence of a sort of substance we can’t see that exerts a gravitational pull on the galaxies, literally binding them together.

We can’t see this matter, therefore we assume it doesn’t respond to light like the matter that makes up stars, cosmic gas and dust, planets, and ourselves. As a result, the term “dark matter” was coined.

Because we haven’t directly identified dark matter and have only estimated its influence, some experts believe it may not exist at all, and instead that our understanding of gravity may be flawed.

This leads to the development of MOND (Modified Newtonian Dynamics) theories, which rewrite our understanding of gravity to account for the observed effects of dark matter without the use of this mystery substance.

The issue is that, while MOND models had previously been successful in describing how galaxies hold together and other aspects of the Universe attributed to dark matter, they have struggled to explain traits detected in radiation left over from the beginning of the Universe. This is a condensed version of the information.