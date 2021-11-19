‘Dark Future’: Afghan Women’s Distress When They Can No Longer Work

Madina had her ideal work as a writer when she was 21 years old, and her salary was critical to her family’s survival in Afghanistan.

The Taliban then arrived.

Madina, like so many other Afghan women, is now unable to work, and her family has lost their source of money, at a time when Afghanistan’s economy is collapsing and the UN expects that half of the country’s population would go hungry throughout the long, cold winter.

Madina is confined behind closed doors, worrying about how she and her family can pay the rent and buy enough wood to keep their home warm until spring.

Madina, whose name has been altered to protect her identity, stated, “I have a bleak future ahead of me.”

The young woman worked for an American-funded radio station only a few months ago. She aspired to be a news anchor on television and, eventually, to run for office.

Now that the station has gone off the air, it would be pointless to hunt for a new position. Since the Taliban swept the Western-backed government out of Kabul and assumed power in August, few women have worked, except in specialized fields such as health and education.

More than 27% of civil officials were women last year, according to the previous administration. The Taliban has now ordered them to return home till further notice.

Many households have lost a large portion of their income at a time when Afghanistan is experiencing one of the greatest humanitarian crises in the world.

According to the UN, more than 22 million Afghans may face food insecurity this winter as a drought exacerbated by climate change adds to the chaos brought by the Taliban’s takeover.

Madina is the oldest of four girls and two boys that reside with her parents. Her father, a laborer, took a chance on her education, which seemed like a solid investment until the Taliban arrived in Kabul.

Madina’s and her father’s salaries were enough to keep the family afloat.

She explains, “I was paying the rent.” “I could satisfy the family’s necessities if I had a job.” They now have to buy basic commodities like rice and wheat on credit, and they can’t afford to heat their home with coal or wood because the cold is already biting.

“Seeing these issues is incredibly painful for me,” Madina says.

Rabia worked for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum and also used a pseudonym. When the Taliban stormed Kabul on August 15 at 10:00 a.m., she bolted from her workplace.

Her male coworkers have returned to work, but she is unable to do so.

“I have a feeling.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.