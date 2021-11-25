Dad was diagnosed with terminal cancer after thinking he had a stomach bug.

After complaining to his doctors about stomach difficulties, a father was diagnosed with terminal cancer and stated he is motivated to make memories with his family.

Jonathan Silcock, 37, of Manchester, England, had gone to the doctor over a year ago with complaints of nausea and continuous weight loss.

The symptoms were initially misdiagnosed as a gastrointestinal illness by doctors.

They opted to refer him to a hospital months later, in February of this year, for tests that included an endoscopy and a biopsy. Silcock was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer just a few days later.

According to his doctor, the cancer had been there for some time before it was discovered, he told The Washington Newsday. “He indicated that would have been there for a while,” Silcock recalled, “and no one has picked it up.”

Silcock’s cancer became more complicated over time, spreading to other organs such as his oesophagus and bowels. Doctors eventually decided to halt Silcock’s chemotherapy because it did not appear to be working.

“I asked, ‘How long do you think you’ll live?’ “18 months to three years,” he remarked. Now, with the support of fundraising efforts, Silcock and his wife Chelsea hope to take a vacation with their daughter Rosaleah.

“We’re going to Disneyland Paris with my daughter,” Silcock told The Washington Newsday.

“My wife has long wanted to see Benidorm, so we’ll be traveling there.” We’ve also scheduled a family photograph for December 15th and a hand-cast for December 27th. As a result, they have memories in that way as well.” On the GoFundMe donation website, a fundraiser for Silcock has been put up, titled “Help Jonathan make memories!” and can be accessed here.

The fundraiser had received £4,090 ($5,445) of its £5,000 goal as of Thursday morning this week.

Suzanne Silcock, the event’s organizer, writes in the description, “Anyone who knows Jon will be aware that his health has been a struggle over the previous few years, and regrettably in February of this year he was diagnosed with stage 3/4 Pancreatic cancer.”

“Jon would like to create memories for himself and his family, and this is where we need your assistance. Any contribution, large or small, would be greatly appreciated.” The Manchester, a local newspaper, quoted Silcock as saying. This is a condensed version of the information.